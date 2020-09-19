To the editor:
This year’s election is undoubtedly going to be like none other. As they weigh their voting options, we encourage your readers to keep in mind how high the stakes are, especially for our nation’s children.
As young student voices and as Save the Children Action Network advocates, we understand the strength of the vote and our voices when it comes to supporting children.
Today 1 in 4 children in rural communities in the United States live in poverty. Many of them face food insecurity, live in food deserts without fresh fruit and vegetables, face racial inequity, or cannot access educational materials.
COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated many of these inequalities, reminding us of the pandemic’s far-reaching and long-term impacts on some of our country’s most vulnerable.
That’s why this election season it is critical to support candidates who prioritize issues affecting kids. In order to ensure children have bright futures, we must elect leaders who will invest in kids. But change is only possible if you vote.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, and kids need us. We encourage your readers to check their voter registration status and make a plan to vote. When you make your voice heard on a ballot, you hold politicians accountable for ensuring that children aren’t left behind this election.
Kyle Garcia-Rogers, Adrian Lin and Nolan Sun
Save the Children Action Network Club
Andover