To the editor:
I am seeking my 13th term in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, to represent Rockingham County District 14, which is comprised of the towns of Atkinson and Plaistow.
My legislative priorities include maintaining a balanced budget while supporting critical social, environmental and infrastructure programs, and improving the climate for New Hampshire’s small business community.
I am a staunch advocate of “truth in budgeting,” where we must fully consider the impact of proposed legislation on today’s citizens and businesses as well as on future generations.
New Hampshire, with its natural beauty, abundant resources and diverse businesses, is a great place to live, work and raise a family. My goal is to keep it that way.
I pledge to continue supporting critical programs while keeping an eye on the bottom line and working hard to continue eliminating waste in government.
In 1996, I retired as an engineering manager from AT&T and was then elected to the state House. My education includes a bachelor's of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.
I have served our community for over 50 years in multiple positions including selectman, town and school district assistant moderator, a member of the Town Budget Committee as well as other committees and boards. I have also volunteered in multiple church, social and civic organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America.
As a state representative, I have served as chairman and vice-chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, chairman of Rockingham delegation of 90 state legislators, and as a member of multiple national and state legislative organizations.
I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the citizens of Atkinson and Plaistow and look forward to continuing to be their voice across our great state.
State Rep. Norman L. Major
Plaistow