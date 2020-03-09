To the editor:
Our school district has endured many highs and lows over the past few years, and many in our community feel as though their voices are not heard or that what they have to say is undervalued. Now we find ourselves concerned for our children's overall wellness and academic future.
Andover can do better, and to do better we need change.
Did you know that the Andover teachers union, the Andover Education Association, has voted to endorse Amy Hafensteiner for School Committee? Wouldn’t it be wild if all Andover residents supported our hardworking teachers by voting with their best interest in mind?
These men and women help shape our children's futures. Isn’t it time to give them a voice so that when this election is over, our children are the ones who truly win?
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Hafensteiner for School Committee on Tuesday, March 24.
A vote for Hafensteiner is a vote for an approachable person with the ability to listen to the challenges in our school community and follow through with action. It's a vote for someone who has no affiliation with any of the current School Committee members, which makes her less likely to be influenced.
It’s a vote to add talent acquisition to the current School Committee’s portfolio of expertise, especially with a big hire on the horizon. It's a vote to ensure better representation of all students.
It's a vote to begin streamlining open, honest and effective communication.
Finally, it's a vote to provide a safe environment for all teachers and faculty to share their voice and wisdom with our community.
At the end of the day, a vote for Amy Hafensteiner is a vote to give Andover the opportunity to thrive.
Katie Carli
Andover