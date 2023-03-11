To the editor:
I have been a resident of Hampstead for over 22 years. I currently reside in Granite Village which is a 55-plus community.
The last time there were any major renovations at the Central School was in the 1980s. We currently have 450 students housed within the same footprint we had then. Look at how much Hampstead has grown over the years. There was an 81% increase in population between 1980 and 1990 alone.
Why do we continue to grow? Because of our great school system and dedicated faculty and staff!
I have been watching the school renovation project for the past eight years and I believe it is time that we start another school project this year. I am privileged to be on the Superintendent’s Building Committee. I had the opportunity to visit the school when the students were in class. I just want to discuss two examples of the many that I observed of how crowded the school really is.
I observed a teacher and a student with the student’s back to me in a closet working on academics. There were no windows. This is not the ideal location to try to teach someone. It is unfortunate that we are in these circumstances, through no fault of Dr. Cheney or Director of Student Services Jessica Parsons. They are both extraordinary people and we are lucky to have them.
I had an opportunity to witness another example of overcrowding when I visited a special education classroom. The room was very small, containing six students and teachers. The classroom was divided into cubicles to give each of the students privacy, but this left very little extra space for teaching.
Last year a new plan was presented which had a price tag of over $12 million. This year, with the help of the Building Committee, we were able to accomplish what is needed now and in the future years to come for $7.69 million. The School Committee and the administration had three goals with the new plan; safety and security, special education, and student learning. Working together we decided to have the repayment of the project to be a 10-year bond.
The average cost per month is $17.47 for a home that is assessed for $300,000. This is less than what you would pay today to go out for dinner for one person.
I urge my fellow seniors to support this project March 14. The federal government passed legislation and it is called No Child Left Behind. Do not leave the children on Hampstead behind.
Joe Tabbi
Hampstead
