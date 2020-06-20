To the editor:
During these unprecedented times, many are looking for ways that they can help those who are vulnerable or in need in our community. One way that you can support people and animals is by supporting your local animal shelter.
Many animal shelters across Massachusetts are providing essentials to help families and their pets stay together.
In North Andover, MPSCA Nevins Farm has been supporting our community by providing pet food to families in need, by caring for animals whose guardians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and by providing other emergency services.
People can help the MPSCA with this critical work with online donations of pet food that will be distributed to members of our community in need.
I am so grateful that local animal shelters continue to be a valuable resource for both people and animals in our community, even during these difficult times.
For more information visit mspca.org/wishlist.
SaraAnn Kurkul
District Leader, Humane Society of the United States
North Andover