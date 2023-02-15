To the editor:
On Monday, Feb. 13, the New Hampshire House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee had a hearing on what is likely the most important climate bill of the session: HB372, “Relative to establishing a commission to study the short-term and long-term impacts of pending national and regional carbon pricing mechanisms on NH citizens, businesses, institutions, and environment.”
It is essential for New Hampshire to study the impacts of carbon pricing legislation, and particularly cash-back carbon pricing, on the state. There is widespread support for national and state-level cash-back carbon pricing across New Hampshire — from citizen volunteers who advocate for it, to businesses and State Representatives of both parties who have endorsed it, to over 40 towns that have passed citizen-petitioned warrant articles asking their leaders to enact it.
So why hasn’t this popular policy that will significantly reduce climate pollution, while also putting money in the pockets of every single American, been enacted?
There has been resistance from some New Hampshire legislators who raise concerns that not enough is known about the policy and others who cite fossil fuel industry-funded misinformation. This is why it is important for the state to commission a study on the impacts of cash-back carbon pricing here in New Hampshire so legislators will have specific, reliable information to evaluate next time they consider implementing cash-back carbon pricing.
Please register your support for HB372 right now at https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/remotetestimony/default.aspx. Thank you!
Katharine Gage
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.