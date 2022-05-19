To the editor:
For the past seven years I have been a hospice volunteer and for the last six years have led over 60 Death Cafes — conversations about death and dying.
Based on the numerous conversations, interactions, and seminars I have attended, and my own strong personal beliefs, I think that terminally ill and mentally sound citizens of our commonwealth should have the right and privilege to choose the option to end their life if their suffering becomes unbearable. And they should be able to do so with dignity, with forethought, and with guidance from responsible practitioners.
Evidence from the other states allowing such rights proves beyond a doubt that this is a sane, compassionate, and rational choice for those suffering from incurable, painful illnesses.
For those who do not wish such an end, that choice can be theirs. For those who do, there is a bill in our Legislature will ensure that we grant the ultimate liberty and freedom to them.
The bill in our Legislature is called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381/S.1384). Please contact the co-chairs of the HealthCare Financing Committee: Rep. John Lawn
(john.lawn@mahouse.gov) and Sen. Cindy Friedman cindy.friedman@masenate.gov).
Urge them to pass the bill before the June 1 deadline, leaving enough time for it to be passed by the full Legislature in July before the session ends. I’d be glad and proud to have our state become the 11th one to legalize Death with Dignity.
Richard Davis
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.