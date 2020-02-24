To the editor:
I fully support the Timberlane Regional School Board’s withdrawal from SAU 55. A single district means having local control. A single district means one budget, one audit, one attorney, one school board and one superintendent who will focus on just one district.
The Timberlane withdrawal plan is approved by the state Board of Education and has garnered much support from Hampstead residents, as well as many Timberlane-area residents.
The fact it will be a single district would result in more time the superintendent can spend with the staff and students of the Timberlane Regional School District, as well as families that want to reach out for conflict solving, collaboration and community.
A transition would last one year to ensure a smooth start.
I believe this is a win-win for the staff, students, families and the rest of the community.
Bringing forth change is nothing to fear. It prepares students for the real world outside of their often structured days of public schooling.
I also want to endorse Barbara Kiszka as the School Board representative from Plaistow. She sat on this withdrawal committee and worked diligently to bring forth information to the public.
Audrey Crossman Peck
Plaistow