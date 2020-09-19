To the editor:
When the Founders drafted our Constitution, they were deeply concerned that corruption, avarice and self-dealing posed an existential threat to the new nation.
Given that Donald J. Trump became president without separating from his businesses, he has effectively violated the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses of our Constitution meant to ensure that the president’s personal interests do not supersede the interests of the nation and undermine our constitutional system.
In February 2018, President Trump directed the U.S. ambassador to Britain to ask the British government to move the British Open to Trump’s financially ailing Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. In October 2019, Trump awarded the 2020 G7 Summit to his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort (also in financial decline) but soon after reversed course when the plan was condemned by congressional lawmakers and some of his Republican allies.
Trump has diverted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to his properties through hundreds of presidential visits to his resorts, including activities of his campaign and various Republican committees. Add to this the millions spent at his properties by foreign governments and special interest groups vying to ingratiate themselves with the president.
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has tracked more than 2,500 violations involving Trump’s businesses and properties.
It is quite clear that Trump’s agenda for another term as president is to stay the course of his lawlessness, corruption, self-dealing and emboldened defiance of our Constitution.
William Kolbe
Andover