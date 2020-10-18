To the editor:
Imagine spending several months putting together a gigantic jigsaw puzzle where each of the thousands of pieces represents a current social problem.
There would be a piece for income inequality, one for lack of health care and adequate education, for homelessness, food insecurity, domestic violence, war, mistreatment of asylum seekers, mass incarceration, the death penalty, white supremacy, environmental degradation, pollution -- the long list goes on and on.
The puzzle is almost complete, but it is suddenly rendered useless because one piece is missing.
That piece is labeled “abortion.”
This is a metaphor for what seems to be happening today, as many voters approach the ballot box. They are settling for a candidate who will support the many “anti-life” situations in full view just to weigh in on that one crucial issue.
I, myself, am pro-life in all its forms. I say "no" to all the issues I mentioned above -- and more, including abortion.
However, I know that compassion and right action are governed by the heart and not by the imposition of legislation and the punishment of women.
I know that fully insured, guaranteed, prenatal and postnatal care of the highest quality, as well as paid family leave, would give many women a true choice about seeking an abortion or not.
Having affordable child care and free, universal pre-school and kindergarten for all children would also relieve the burden, not to mention the issue of pay equity for women.
I know that adoption is out of reach for many people in this country who would lovingly care for a child. I realize that it is not only the children in the womb who are in danger but those children whose daily lives are filled with fear, hunger, abuse and neglect, and foster children waiting for a home.
Regarding the issue of paid leave, we can just go to businessinsider.com and read, “Here’s how much paid leave mothers and fathers get in 11 different countries.” I’m sure you will be as amazed as I was.
Reading further, I saw that “The U.S> is one of eight of the United Nations' 193 member states that do not already have a national program for paid parental leave.”
As far as maternal health care it’s also known that: “About 44 million people in this country have no health insurance, and another 38 million have inadequate health insurance,” according to PBS.org
Are we going to reelect a president who spins around on this single issue to win votes and yet on every other front shows a blatant disrespect for human life in all its forms by his actions and his rhetoric?
Children in cages on the border; educational opportunity based on zip code; a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans, which cuts into spending for social programs; passive support of white supremacy; working to repeal the Affordable Care Act which could help women, children and families -- we know the rest.
Let’s become a country that radically supports life in every way.
If we do, we will find that people will live with greater ease, and the demand for abortion will decrease.
Jane Thiefels
Haverhill