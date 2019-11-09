To the editor:
Americans across the country celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military.
Most of us may not realize that within our aging population is a segment of veterans who need quality care as they reach the end of life.
A generation of veterans is facing end-of-life care decisions now, and they are quickly being followed by younger veterans, many of whom are confronting serious illnesses at an even earlier age.
Merrimack Valley Hospice is committed to providing veteran-centric care for those veterans facing a serious or life-limiting illness in our community.
Merrimack Valley Hospice is a part of an innovative program, We Honor Veterans, developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Through We Honor Veterans, we are ensuring that our organization is equipped to address the unique needs of our nation’s veterans.
For the past 20 years, veteran volunteers have supported the organization, representing all branches of military service.
Throughout the year, we participate in the We Honor Veterans program by connecting veteran patients with veteran volunteers, recognizing their service, and connecting them with veteran-specific resources in our community and the VA.
On any given day, 20 to 25% of the patients on our hospice service are veterans, including those at High Point House, our in-patient residence.
In this way, we make sure every day is Veterans Day at Merrimack Valley Hospice.
We can never repay our heroes for what they have given each and every one of us, but we can do our best to ensure we care for them when they need us most.
Just as they have been there for all of us, we want to let them know we’re here for them.
To all our nation’s veterans, we thank you for your service.
For more information about Merrimack Valley Hospice’s work with veterans, and about how to support us or volunteer, visit HomeHealthFoundation.org/veterans.
To learn more about the national We Honor Veterans program, visit WeHonorVeterans.org/support.
Karen Gomes
President & CEO
Home Health Foundation