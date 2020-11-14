To the editor:
Merrimack Valley Hospice joins in celebrating Veterans Day, a special time to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military. Through our nonprofit organization’s participation in "We Honor Veterans," however, we proudly honor them all year long.
We Honor Veterans was developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, to address the unique needs of veterans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated volunteers are currently providing phone support and virtual visits in lieu of in-person social calls.
One of these volunteers is U.S. Marine Corps and Navy Reserve veteran David Triplett, who enjoys sharing stories with his fellow veterans. Initially worried that he wasn’t talkative enough for the position, he volunteered in the kitchen before discovering he enjoys the camaraderie of visits.
When he says, “You learn about history from people who were actually there, which is amazing,” he echoes the sentiment of all those who feel fortunate to provide comfort care as these admirable men and women confront serious illness and reach the end of life.
We can never repay our heroes for what they have sacrificed for each and every one of us, but we can do our best to ensure we care for them when they need us most.
Just as they have been there for all of us, we want to let them know we are here for them.
I thank all our nation’s veterans for their service.
Karen Gomes
President & CEO, Home Health Foundation
Lawrence