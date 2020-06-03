To the editor:
After hearing about President Donald Trump taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc with his doctor’s approval, I started reading about it. I was curious as to why people are upset about it.
In Vietnam we took it, and no one had heart problems. It's been around and used by many people for years.
Look up its use by people with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. They don't seem to be hindered by heart problems, or it wouldn't be prescribed.
Contrary to what people are told by the political left and some doctors that lean in that direction, the drug has been around for at least 40 years and done a good job. The only reason I can think of that some are against it is because the president has backed its use.
While labs are trying to come up with a vaccine, they should also set up a large testing program for a hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin combo on people who have COVID-19 but are not on the edge of death.
If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was good, they would have all the Democrats jumping up and down to distribute it.
Our health care should not be political but based on research and results.
Michael O’Neill
Haverhill