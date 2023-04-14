To the editor:
General Millley testified before Congress last week about how the United States “can’t stop the Chinese nuclear weapons program.” OK, how about we stop funding it?
We have long passed the point in time when we should rescind the Permanent Normal Trade Relations bestowed upon China by the Congress in May 2000. As noted in a 2021 article by Politico headlined “China joined rules-based trading system — then broke the rules”: “Most U.S. lawmakers who paved the way for China’s accession to the (World Trade Organization) by agreeing to normalize trade relations with China … would rather not talk about their vote.”
Don’t talk about it, fix it. If not in the WTO, at least remove PNTR with the United States and sanction them back to the stone ages.
Nick McNulty
Windham
