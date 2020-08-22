To the editor:
In the entrance space to my local supermarket, there is an employee without a mask. Another is bent over produce, mask down. A man enters maskless. The woman with him has her mask under her nose.
I tell a manager. He can’t find any of them. The couple are clearly visible on a checkout line. A manager scoots right next to them and says nothing.
In 11 visits to this one store in the last six weeks, I’ve seen an average of a half-dozen employee violations each time.
Always be polite. Grocery employees are essential workers and more likely to get infected than customers. Say thanks for working. And remind them to put on or pull up their mask.
Managers sometimes get angry. “We’re doing the best we can!”
It’s as if your loved one died on the operating table, and the surgeon said, “Sorry, I had a tear in my glove and sepsis developed. We did our best.”
Please remember:
1. Masks save lives. Compliance will reduce infections to the point where we can effectively test and track and then reopen our schools;
2. No medical conditions preclude wearing a mask. That’s a falsehood adopted by people who believe the coronavirus is a hoax;
3. Some stores are in great compliance. Every store can be;
4. Report violations to management and your local board of health; and
5. Each of us is a lifesaver.
Ralph Galen
Lawrence