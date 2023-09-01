To the editor:
According to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution (No. 3), any political office holder cannot hold office if they have supported an insurrection against the country and Constitution.
Trump and his cronies in Congress are therefore ineligible to run again.
Interestingly the secretary of state in each state can choose to remove names from the ballot. Trump's name should be removed, as well as the rabid group following him.
It's time for action and a return to democracy in this country, versus a trumped-up potential dictator and his slavish cult followers.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.