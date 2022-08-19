To the editor,
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is running "Take the First Step," a campaign that educates adults about free resources designed to help them quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco or nicotine products.
The campaign offers information about 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Massachusetts’ Quitline for tobacco and nicotine, and encourages residents to call for support or to connect online at mass.gov/quitting. The campaign has ads, videos, and resources available in English and Spanish.
A brochure about quitting, wallet cards with 1-800-QUIT-NOW information, and other materials are available free of charge at the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse.
Learn more about free resources to quit and watch a video about 1-800-QUIT-NOW at mass.gov/quitting.
Taking the first step toward a nicotine-free life can begin by speaking with a free trained quit coach on the phone at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or online at mass.gov/quitting.
Please contact me, Ashley Hall, at the Northeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, ashley.hall@glfhc.org or (978) 722-2864 for more information and to help promote quit attempts in our region.
Ashley Hall
Lawrence
