To the editor:
As we hit the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dreaded "lockdowns," we've all more or less adjusted to this strange, sometimes downright annoying way of life.
While many have strong opinions on these lockdowns, we can all agree that each one of us has been affected by it one way or another.
I'm single, in my early 30's, and dating has become as difficult as running a double marathon.
But it's not me and the resilient young I want to talk about.
I want to bring attention to our senior citizens, our elderly parents and grandparents who've lived a long life and grew up in a different time than us. I want to bring attention to the ones who sit alone watching the news, being frightened to go out to church or to the grocery store -- our loved ones in senior housing and assisted living.
I've seen some of my elderly family members suffer greatly this past year from these lockdowns and abrupt changes of life.
I don't want to detract from their amazing resiliency, because I know some elder members of my family who would like to give me a good kick and tell me they're fine. I believe them too. But they're still human, and they still get lonely and scared like anyone else.
We should all take the time to think about them during this difficult time, and more importantly, show them how much we still care.
I dedicate this to my Nana. (Love you, Nana!)
Matt Mangano
North Andover