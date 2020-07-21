To the editor:
Kudos to you for your July 18 story about efforts by Rep. Annie Kuster, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and state Sen. Chuck Morse to undo the provision in the 2017 federal tax reform that requires public utilities to pay a huge federal income tax on infrastructure donated to them by real estate developers. I write with a small clarification.
Because taxes are considered part of a utility's operating costs, they are included in rates and are ultimately paid for by customers, rather than utility shareholders. This rate recovery does not turn, as your article suggested, on how much revenue a utility receives or how much profit it makes.
Of course, developers could just stop donating infrastructure to utilities as the developers make that infrastructure necessary by adding to the utilities' customer base. That would also exert upward pressure on rates -- or discourage the development of much-needed new housing.
No matter how you slice it, what Rep. Kuster, Sen. Shaheen and state Sen. Morse are proposing is good for utility ratepayers.
They deserve our thanks, as does The Eagle-Tribune for covering this subject.
Don Kreis
New Hampshire Consumer Advocate
Concord