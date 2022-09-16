To the Editor:
After reading the Republican candidates' summary in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune I am struck by the number of GOP candidates that are looking to reduce taxes in N.H. There is no income or sales tax in N.H. and there are no Democrats advocating a broadbased tax. There was also no broad-based tax under the last three Democratic governors.
The taxes that are increasing are local property taxes due to Republicans deflecting state aid meant for local communities. $14,700,000 has been removed so far from state aid due to the poorly conceived Educational scholarship program. This program is nothing more than a raid on the N.H. treasury to provide tuition money to private religious schools; schools that are not required to follow a state approved curriculum or to hire certified teachers.
This program will put local communities in the position of cutting programs such as art, music and athletics or raising taxes. The GOP's other favorite target is the federal government but what they don’t acknowledge is that 28% of the N.H. budget comes from federal aid and grants. The GOP's hate and mistrust of government is not grounded in facts. It is pretty clear Republicans have a problem spending money on seniors’ medication needs, affordable insulin, or young couples who need help with daycare or skyrocketing rents.
The only thing they are honest about is their desire to eliminate the social safety net.
John Mosto
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.