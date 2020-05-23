To the editor:
I am writing to support Helen Picard and Holly Vietzke-Lynch for an additional term on the North Andover School Committee.
Picard and Vietzke-Lynch bring much needed continued experience to the board.
In the next few years, the financial impact of COVID-19 will place challenging times on the schools and our town. Their leadership, experience and understanding of our academic and budgetary needs will be paramount as we proceed forward.
In all conversations with them, their primary interest and ultimate goal is what’s best for students. Both truly care about our community, and they support the values of North Andover. They are assets to our town.
For the past three years, I have worked very closely with both of them, and there isn't a better complement to our board. I am so happy to support “Team H” and look forward to additional progress with them.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for both Helen Pickard and Holly Vietzke-Lynch, however they choose to vote safely in our June 2 election.
Andrew McDevitt
North Andover