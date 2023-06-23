To the editor:
As I learn more about Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who took top secret government documents and shared them with others, I am wondering what the difference is from what Donald Trump did? I know that Trump did not put the documents on the internet, but we don’t know who he showed them to or who had access to them in the multiple rooms where he stored them.
They both took documents that they were not supposed to take. These documents have the potential to put American lives in danger. They both acted like insecure young men, looking for approval from others, as if to say: “Look what I have! Aren’t they cool? And I should not have them, but I do.”
As a father of a son who spent 20 years in the Army with multiple deployments to the Middle East, I am shocked that neither of them thought of the people they put in harm’s way. What they did was not just reprehensible, but illegal.
It appears that Teixeira is facing the full brunt of American justice, but it begs the question, will Trump??
Stephen Bullis
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.