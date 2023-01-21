To the editor:
On Sunday, Jan. 22, we should be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, 18 states across the country have banned or severely restricted abortion because the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutionally protected right to abortion last summer.
In 2021, Gov. Chris Sununu passed New Hampshire’s first modern abortion ban, preventing Granite Staters from accessing abortion care after 24 weeks with limited exceptions.
There are no protections in New Hampshire’s state law against further restrictions on abortion.
This year, the New Hampshire Legislature has the opportunity to protect abortion access for all Granite Staters through HB88, the Access to Abortion-care Act, which would protect against further attacks on abortion rights and protect the future of access to care in New Hampshire.
I urge the New Hampshire Legislature to support this bill because it would help safeguard against state and federal actions by ensuring abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire, which is more important now than ever after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Please contact your state representatives in support of HB 88 today (https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/members/).
Ronni Shaw
Hampstead
