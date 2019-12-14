To the editor:
A recent Eagle Tribune editorial examined a MassINC report on the lack of competitive elections in Massachusetts, with the authors offering some creative, and quite frankly overly complicated, solutions to this problem.
MassINC (and its research partners at the Tufts University Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life) are dead-on in citing the lack of competitiveness of Massachusetts and one-party rule politics.
In fact, a study on political competitiveness by Ballotpedia found the Bay State dead last in the nation, with 28% statewide legislative elections being considered competitive (elections for seats where a major party candidate faced opposition by the other major party in the general election).
But, the solution to this is not taxpayer-funded grants to candidates, scheduling state elections to coincide with national elections, or any other cosmetic fixes put forth by MassINC.
State subsidization of politics has obvious conflict of interest ramifications, evidence of which can be seen in how the Internal Revenue Service handles political action committees and the Lois Lerner scandal of 2013.
As for scheduling state and local elections to coincide with national elections, sure, this could boost turnout, but that turnout would be influenced by the national parties and that particular cycle. To wit, weaker candidates lead to weaker turnout, such as when African American voters did not turn out for Hillary Clinton.
Thus, one unintended consequence of this proposal would have been disproportionately weaker African American turnout in the state, local, and federal elections in 2016, contrary to the desire for more representative diversity that MassINC also calls for in their study.
No, the answer is a simple one. Of the 15 states with term limits on their state legislatures, 14 of them had over 50% competitive races for their state legislature seats in 2018. And the only one that did not, Arkansas, is a state where the ruling class has been slowly, clandestinely peeling back voter approved term limits, a pattern described as the "Outrage of the Year" by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in 2014.
But even with their watered down term limits (as opposed to none), Arkansas had 12% more competitive elections (40%) than Massachusetts (28%).
If the aim is truly to break up one-party rule, to make legislatures more diverse and vibrant, to spur a more engaged electorate, and to make elections in Massachusetts more competitive, the solution is clear to see.
Term limits on legislators will achieve all this and more.
Nick McNulty
Windham