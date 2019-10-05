To the editor:
It was an excellent and well written column by George Will in last Sunday's Eagle-Tribune, as usual. However, his anti-Trump blind spot leads to a few salient omissions from his narrative.
Most notably, I take umbrage with the line, "today’s Republican-controlled Senate, Trump’s sock puppet, will not consider legislation that [Trump] disapproves — as though the Senate expressing its own judgment about the public good would be lèse-majesté,” absent its proper context.
And I do so fully knowing that "context" can often be just another quill in the partisan narrative warrior's quiver in today's entrenched partisan climate.
But the fact is, Sen. Harry Reid as majority leader was no less of a kitty-by-the-door, partisan guardian for his president, Barack Obama, famously keeping any issue that the president did not hand pick from even being debated by the Senate. That made Reid’s Senate no less a sock puppet than McConell's today.
Reid further hardened the partisan lines by passing the "nuclear option" in 2013, all but removing minority input to appointments to our shadow government circuit courts, with Sen. Mitch McConnell, back in the majority, returning the favor in 2017 and doing the same for Supreme Court picks, revealing a clear trend in partisan consolidation, not a blip.
The truth is, this is a condition of a two-party system, one free of congressional term limits and that’s increasingly concerned with appeasing party donors to fund further consolidation of partisan political power. The health of the republic is nothing more than a fading afterthought in the mind of her lawmakers.
The sad reality is, when you tell lawmakers that they just need to get past one challenging, vigorous election of their lives - their first - and then they will enjoy a cozy 95% incumbent reelection rate for the rest of their lives, these lawmakers will learn to stay in their partisan lifeboats, not make waves, protect their party, and shy away from meaningful legislation.
This abdication to the executive that Will describes is a bipartisan exercise, and he knows it.
The end result is a congress full of "grey men" as we called them in the military, just visible enough to be seen but never putting their names on anything they might be blamed for later. The Senate has an all-time-high average age of 62 years.
That Senate is then filled with people like McConnell and Reid, and our two senators from New Hampshire, or Ed Markey from Massachusetts — all running John Kerry's playbook to perfection. That is, disappear between elections, avoid debating or otherwise giving challengers any public forum, pass a few high profile bills (with the help of your party) during election years, wash, rinse and repeat.
George Will full well knows this is a symptom of a broader malady afflicting the republic, that of an entrenched, two-party system being run by career politicians and a professional donor class.
It is the broader problem that puts regular American citizens outside of their own government, and in large part got his nemesis, Donald Trump, elected president.
Congressional term limits is its only lasting cure.
Nick McNulty
Windham