I found it an interesting coincidence that both contributors in the Letters section of Monday's Eagle-Tribune referenced the Convention of States, a movement to call a convention for the purpose of proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution, among them the imposition of term limits on the federal legislative branch.
I reluctantly support term limits for members of Congress because I no longer have faith in the ability of most voters to act beyond their own partisan political biases, a condition I partially attribute to the lack of civics education in public schools over the last half-century.
Although I do not think that term limits for legislators would be a fix-all for a governing body interested in asserting its independence from the executive, only when that office is occupied by a member of the opposition political party, I think such limits would go a long way to dismantling the professional governing class that has not served our country well.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen