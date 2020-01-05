To the editor:
It is clear from the politics of personal attacks against Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush in past years, and President Donald Trump today, that far too many Americans have an unrealistic image of the American presidency and think that changing presidents is alternatively the source or solution of all of their problems.
This is not true. In fact, the federal government should be neither the source nor the cure of the majority of any citizen's problems in this country, it is simply not designed to be so.
Furthermore, the executive branch is not even the most powerful one. That is the Legislature - also by design - and that vast power is diffused across a bicameral (two-chamber) body so that the power could be most closely held by the electorate.
To quote Thomas Jefferson, "The executive power in our government is not the only, perhaps not even the principal, object of my solicitude. The tyranny of the legislature is really the danger most to be feared.”
But the presidency is powerful, of course. It is the face of our nation internationally, the commander-in-chief of our military and the executor of our laws.
In fact, so many Americans have become fixated on the rotation of presidents in office only because term limits were imposed on the office by constitutional amendment to ensure members do rotate at all.
Recognizing the power of the presidency and seeing first hand the damage of failure to rotate this office, the 22nd Amendment was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives (285-121) and Senate (59–23) with bipartisan majorities shortly after President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in office during his fourth term.
For historical context, FDR was the only president to serve more than two terms, the self-imposed, unwritten limit set by George Washington, our first president and respected up until this time (1945). A friend did attempt to lure Washington to violate his own limits, asking him to run again in 1799, the year of his death. America's general refused, saying, “The line between parties have become so clearly drawn (that politicians) regard neither truth nor decency; attacking every character, without respect to persons – public or private – who happen to differ from themselves in politics.” The more things change ….
It is very fortunate for the republic that members of the most powerful branch, the Legislative, agreed for the need to codify term limits for their coequal branch, the executive, but they are clearly unable or unwilling to do the same for themselves.
For their part, past and present executives recognize the need to impose the same limits on the Legislature that were placed upon their branch. Then-candidate Donald Trump told an audience at a rally in October 2016, "I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress. Decades of failure and special interest dealing must and will come to an end."
This is a popular position on which to stump, as a 2019 McLaughlin poll found 82% of respondents - 89% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats, 83% of independents - support term limits on Congress. Many of us would like to see the promised policy action from Trump, now president — leadership to consolidate political action behind the issue, if nothing more.
For his part, Obama, as president, was much more emphatic in telling the audience of the Global Citizen forum in Sao Paolo Brazil in June 2017, "I think we want to see new ideas and new voices emerge. Term limits are a really useful thing. I think politics suffers when you have the same people staying in power over and over for many years, there's never any new blood and never any new ideas. I do believe if you are in power for too long, even with the best intentions, you become stale, and your government becomes stale. Over time you will not do what's best for the country, and the country will suffer.”
The executive is not the most powerful branch in American politics, it is simply the most polarizing because term limits make it a competitive office every eight years. Just imagine if the same competitiveness were restored to our legislative branch through term limits. Imagine the marketplace of ideas that would emerge, and the class of young and energetic lawmakers focused on fixing big problems for the nation, instead of octogenarians consolidating partisan power across the decades.
Without a legislature willing to limit its own power, it will likely fall upon the citizenry to take action to correct this fundamental malaise, through Article V conventions of the States, or a Justice Department review of the ghastly U.S. Term Limits Inc. vs. Thornton ruling of 1995.
But action is clearly in order to restore the republic.
