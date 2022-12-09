To the editor:
Fun fact: Without the wrong-headed activist Supreme Court ruling in 1995 removing the right to enact congressional term limits from all of the states of the republic, Republicans would not now be led by the likes of Mitch McConnell, Linda Murkowski, Susan Collins (who ran on term limits back in the late 20th century), Rob Portman, Chuck Grassley, Linsday Graham, and Thom Tillis.
With term limits, these squish Republicans would have been rotated out of power and replaced with people new to politics; people more connected to the problems of the country; people less influenced by years of rubbing elbows with lobbyists; and people who would not have lost the U.S. Senate (again) to a party that has unleashed record inflation, a fentanyl crisis, and a war zone on our southern border upon the country.
The people should demand the return of term limits. We should never have let the political elites take them away from us in the first place. Term limits are meant to constrain the political class from devolving into just the kind of unrepresentative, self-interested Government Inc. that their absence has made a reality in 2022.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.