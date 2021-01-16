To the editor:
I am writing in response to Bill Burt's article on Jan. 14, "While rest of MVC plays, Lawrence only watches."
I would respectfully amend that headline to say "Only Lawrence High School watches."
If you are a Lawrencian and attend Central Catholic, you are participating in winter sports, and rightfully so.
Why are the student athletes from Lawrence High School denied their opportunity to participate in sports because of the high school they attend?
The 20% COVID-19 positive test rate in the city of Lawrence is alarming, and no one wants to spread this virus. However, the student athletes in the Merrimack Valley Conference should be judged by one empirical fact: Are they COVID-19 positive or not?
If the goal is to protect student athletes, then let's test all student athletes in the conference. Let's do what colleges and pro sports do, and test the individual for COVID-19 and not disqualify a group based on the school they represent.
I think we all can agree that students of all ages are being harmed by the lockdowns and isolation of this pandemic.
Let's not make it worse by applying this arbitrary standard.
Kevin Loughlin
Andover