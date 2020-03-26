To the editor:
The coronavirus has truly gripped our nation, and once again concern over our first responders is headline news. A lack of masks, gloves, disinfecting solutions and other products to protect them from the virus is of great concern, as it should be.
What disturbs me is the narrow definition of what a first responder is.
The people in the most danger are not our police, nor firefighters, nor doctors.
They are the people most exposed in society. Most of these people earn minimum wage. They are the cashiers and grocery clerks at Market Basket; the certified nursing assistants who bathe, feed and care for our elderly in our hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers and assisted care facilities; and the delivery drivers working in home care who deliver home medical equipment.
All of these workers are greatly more exposed to the coronavirus than the traditional first responders. There are so many workers like them exposed to this virus who get little recognition and preference in receiving protective equipment.
The cashier should be afforded the same protection as the local police patrolman. The Methuen police station is barricaded from entry by wooden road barriers and foreboding signs (so much for public service). Yet, Market Basket's doors are open.
So, who do you think the true heroes are?
The next time you go to Market Basket to stockpile toilet paper, thank that cashier for her service. She is the true hero. She’s the one working without barricades and without a mask.
Frank Anderson
Methuen