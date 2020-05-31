To the editor:
I am writing to thank Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Congresswoman Annie Kuster for continuing to support Medicare Advantage as a health care choice for New Hampshire seniors.
They recognize seniors deserve a choice when it comes to their health care options and should not be limited to just traditional Medicare plans, which often require supplemental coverage for additional health benefits.
When retiring a number of years ago, I chose a Medicare Advantage plan over traditional Medicare, and it’s been great. It works just like the insurance I had through my work. All my prescription drugs are covered, I can continue to see my own doctor, and there is a yearly limit on my out-of-pocket expenses.
During these scary times, I was happy to hear that Medicare Advantage is supporting seniors by expanding tele-health coverage, so that seniors can still see their doctors while reducing the risk of infection.
They are also making it easier for seniors to get the prescriptions they need, and Medicare Advantage plans have eliminated all cost barriers for seniors who need to get tested for COVID-19.
Medicare Advantage is an excellent program that delivers on the promises it makes to our seniors, and I am grateful that our members of Congress continue to support this wonderful program.
Sandy Bastien
Salem, N.H.