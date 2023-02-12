To the editor:
Thank you to The Eagle-Tribune for the happiness and joy you brought to women over 70 with the invitation to the “80 for Brady” movie Wednesday at the Loop AMC Theatre in Methuen.
Once we women walked into the lobby at the theater, we were greeted by two smiling Tribune employees who checked the registration of each person. They took the time to greet each of us with a “hello, how are you, welcome.” Each attendee was then given an “80 for Brady” T-shirt, a box of popcorn, candy and a paper cup to fill with whatever soda we preferred.
Once in the theater we were given instructions as to where we could sit – a Tribune employee was right there to guide us – and provided assistance if necessary.
While waiting for the movie to start it was fun socializing with one another. You could feel the happiness that surrounded everyone. I was touched as I looked around and saw so many smiles on women’s faces and wondered if there were any there who possibly had not had the opportunity to attend a movie in quite some time. If so, what a wonderful gift The Tribune gave to them.
Sports Editor Bill Burt presented a welcoming hello to everyone before the movie started. And there was a nice hello via video from Tom Brady’s mom from California.
The “80 for Brady” movie was filled with so much we women could relate to, providing laughter and enjoyment.
I also was so impressed by the joy and smiles on the faces of the many Tribune employees who were there. They were as happy as each of us.
Thank you so much for everything: the free movie, refreshments, warm welcome, kindness, smiles, great organizing, hospitality, conversation and the behind-the-scenes thoughts that were put into making this event such a memorable one.
I like to use the words of Bishop Fulton Sheen: “If each one of us every day would light just one little candle, what a brighter world it would be.”
And you, The Eagle-Tribune, certainly did just that and more.
Elaine A. Barker
Haverhill
