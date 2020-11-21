To the editor:
Election season and Election Day felt like an absolute whirlwind. Now that we’ve all had a chance to recoup, there are many thanks to be given.
Thank you to our election officials, polling place volunteers, municipal officials and the janitorial staff who kept our polling places running smoothly and safely.
Thank you to the voters of Derry, Hampstead and Windham for their active participation. We once again saw record-breaking turnout.
Thank you to Derry town Councilor Joshua Bourdon for running a spirited and vibrant campaign.
Thank you to everyone – Republican, Libertarian, and Democrat -- who got involved this election cycle. Thank you to those who volunteered their time by holding signs at the transfer station, making calls, going door-to-door, assembling yard signs and who did their best to get their candidate’s message out.
They are the unsung heroes, and candidates cannot be gracious enough.
Lastly, thank you to those who reelected me to serve as their voice in the state Senate. I am honored to represent them.
I look forward to meeting with many constituents and I’ve already submitted legislation on behalf of the district.
I am excited to work with Gov. Chris Sununu and my colleagues in the Senate and House to ensure our state budget is balanced, our schools receive their fair share of funding, Exit 4A becomes a reality, and we create an economic environment that will allow our small businesses to flourish.
Thank you to everyone. I hope my constituents do not hesitate to reach out to my legislative office with any questions, comments or concerns.
Sen. Regina Birdsell
Hampstead