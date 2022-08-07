To the editor:
Zion Hill Road in Salem is a beautiful old rural road that started out as a horse path way back in the Revolutionary War. A canopy of trees, stone walls and green fields yields classic fall colors.
Back in the mid 1970s, a group of concerned citizens led by Phil Derosa banded together to have Zion Hill designated as a scenic road, the only one in Salem. This ensured that the road would continue to maintain its rural character and colorful charm.
I had the pleasure of working with Phil in the early 2000s when there was a move afoot to strip away the scenic road and allow it to become another featureless “Spec Road.”
By bringing together a wide range of local residents and townspeople, we were able to defeat this and keep scenic Zion Hill Road.
Over the past two years, I have worked with N.H. State Rep. John Janigian to create a proper display for this designation. John in turn worked with Chris Dillon and others at Salem Town Hall to make this a reality. I’m happy to report there are now attractive signs at both ends of the road showing all travelers that you are indeed driving, biking, running or walking on something special.
A big thank you to John, Chris and everyone else involved, and especially to Phil Derosa for having the foresight long ago to make certain a country road can still bring a smile to everyday life.
Austin Kolbert
Salem, N.H.
