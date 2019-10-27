To the editor:
The Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley recently hosted their third-annual Walk for Hope.
I would like to thank several of our longtime sponsors: Bake’n Joy; David Electrical Contracting; Angelina’s Italian Restaurant; Independent Tire and Auto; Custom Renovation Services; Fireside Restaurant; The Savings Bank; LMHS P.C.; Attorneys Morris, Rossi and Hayes; and Mossie Coughlan, who provides music to pump up the walkers.
I would also like to thank the staff at Family Services of the Merrimack Valley for their many hours dedicated to making this event a success.
Remember, suicide is not an option.
Charles Coppola
Methuen