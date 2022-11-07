To the editor:

I am writing to thank the Plaistow Fire Department for their donation of a water truck tanker they were not using anymore to our local Sevier County Tennessee Fire Department. The department lost theirs in a fire event in our Great Smoky Mountains area in Wears Valley this past spring.

As a resident of Sevier County and a New Hampshire-born resident in the Rochester/Barrington area, and on behalf of our residents here: Thank you!

Jamie Holland

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you