To the editor:
My thanks go to everyone who voted in Salem, N.H. We had record turnout, and it was great to see so many people take their civic duty seriously.
After Salem's results were counted and tabulated, I a, excited to be returning as one of Salem's state representatives when the new session starts in December.
I am grateful for the trust the voters have placed in me.
If anyone needs to reach out with an issue or concern, my personal email is JosephFSweeney@gmail.com.
I look forward to serving all.
Joseph Sweeney
Salem, N.H.