To the editor:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, Mr. Klein posited that we should hold either a national or state-by-state referendum on the issue of abortion. Not exactly how the issue would be phrased, but that’s the least of it.
In America, we operate in a system of representative government. Congress acts as duly elected representatives of their constituents. Binding national referenda are not a mechanism in America, and the binding nature of referenda on a state-by-state basis is unclear.
However, Mr. Klein suggests that only women be allowed to vote in these referenda. Other than being patently unconstitutional, the idea is illogical.
Does Mr. Klein support a referendum on a federal balanced budget in which only taxpayers can vote? After all, only taxpayers fund the government that spends their tax dollars.
How about prayer in schools? I submit that most Americans would support that. Would Mr. Klein exclude atheists from the voting booth? Are the interests of an atheist in the right of others to pray any more than the interests of a man in the birth or death of his unborn child?
This kind of compartmentalized voting is anathema to our democracy and causes disenfranchisement that dwarfs the worst days of women’s suffrage, poll taxes and voter ID’s.
Then again, perhaps the biggest problem with this suggestion is the inability of our latest Supreme Court Justice to define what is a woman.
Welcome the America 2022.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
