To the editor:
The editorial from the Saturday, March 25 edition of the Eagle-Tribune — “Can a climate disaster still be averted? The opportunity is slipping away” — reminded me of a trip to visit the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick.
At the iconic Hopewell Rocks tourists can walk down a series of steps to the shore at low tide, and explore the rock formations. When I was there some years ago, the Canadian park rangers would sound the alarm when it was time to come in before the tide turned. If you ignored their warning you risked drowning.
The age of burning fossil fuels without facing the consequences is over. The tide is coming in. Unfortunately, while the IPCC has been frantically ringing the alarm bell, most of us have been ignoring it.
But the tide’s not all in yet. It’s just way past time to be picking up seashells – or blithely moving on with business as usual. It’s time to shout and run and head for the way out. If you hear the alarm, take action. The folks still looking at the rocks might finally notice when you start running.
Mary Memmott
Framingham
