To the editor:
On the night of Jan. 21, a gunman opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a Lunar New Year celebration was happening. At least 12 people are dead and several others hospitalized. While details regarding a motive of the shooter remain unclear, the attack at Monterey Park is personal. Monterey Park is made up of about 60,000 people, of which 65% are Asian Americans. In the 1990s, the city claimed to have become the first in the continental United States to have a majority of residents with Asian ancestry.
Our condolences are with the victims and their loved ones. We are devastated for both the Monterey Park community, but also all Asian American communities in the country. Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate the new year with loved ones; a time when children should be celebrating receiving red envelopes and enjoying the festivities in the neighborhood. It is a time for family and friends to come together and toast to a year of health and prosperity.
This year marked the Year of the Rabbit, which represents a year of hope and self-reflection. However in a time meant for love and unity, we are reflecting on another tragedy. We are scared, and we are hurt, but we are not afraid to keep fighting.
The Asian Student Association’s mission statement has always been to educate the Salem State community about different traditions and provide/create a better understanding of the culture. We urge our non-Asian people of color and white members of the SSU community to speak up to Stop Asian Hate that continues to plague the country. Take the time to educate yourself, and acknowledge the biases and misconceptions you may have toward the AAPI community. Hold people accountable for their words and actions, whether it be your actions, your family's, or your community members'.
To be silent and indifferent to the injustice that continues to plague both the AAPI community and other marginalized ones means allowing the cycle of systemic racism and oppression to thrive in this country.
We, The Asian Student Association, will not stay silent. Stop Asian Hate didn’t end when the media stopped covering incidents. It always has been around, starting with the Chinese immigrants who came in the 19th-century Gold Rush. It’s been around since Executive Order 9066 was issued, forcing millions of Japanese Americans out of their own homes into internment camps. It’s been around since Vincent Chen was beaten to death by two white men over the loss of their jobs in the automobile industry due to Japanese imports and was used as a scapegoat not knowing he was Chinese, not Japanese.
AAPI hate is still around whether you choose to see it or not.
We close this statement out by reminding everyone that it’s okay to allow yourself and your loved ones to grieve the acts of violence that continue to take innocent lives from us. The Asian Student Association is here for anyone affected by this tragedy. We are here to stand together and fight for justice and equality for everyone. We have, and will always be, here to honor the legacies and voices of the past, present, and future.
Erika K. Pen,
President, Salem State Asian Student Association
