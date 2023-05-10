To the editor: After getting home late Sunday in a monsoon from the gut wrenching Bruins game 7 loss, I am so disappointed as a fan that I want the Bruins to ... change nothing. It’s easy to throw chairs and vent your spleen after a game and series loss like that, but a couple of things:
First, the Florida Panthers are no slouches. They were last year’s victims of the Presidents Trophy curse, and I saw them firsthand on a trip to Sunrise with my beer league team in January. You could tell that whatever was wrong with them in October was fixed and trending up for them. They are young, they are hungry, and they are angry about last year. The Bruins should be all those things next year.
Second, the 2011 Stanley Cup victory perhaps wouldn’t have happened without the 2010 Game 7 faceplant against Philly, a series very similar to this one. These players and coaches will still be very talented next year and will carry with them this adversity and experience.
So go throw a few chairs, call Michael Felger and vent for a bit, then enjoy the off season with your family and look forward to this core next season (yes, perhaps minus a couple of world-class veteran talents) a year older and wiser.
Nick McNulty
Windham
