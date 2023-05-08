To the editor:
The recent attempts to ban books are reminiscent of the book burning that occurred in Nazi Germany in 1933.The Nazis burned books written by Jewish, socialist, and communist authors and those deemed "un-German." The goal was to control the narrative and suppress any ideas that were seen as a threat to the Nazi regime.
Also, the Soviet Union engaged in book burning throughout its history. In the 1920s and 1930s, books that were critical of the Soviet government or the communist ideology were destroyed. This was done to suppress dissent and to create a unified socialist state of censorship and control by governments throughout history.
We must remain vigilant and not allow any person or group to restrict our freedom of speech and the flow of information.
Richard Trotta
Andover

