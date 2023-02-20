To the editor:
COVID was mishandled by government all across America, the bigger the government and less accountable to the people those bodies of government were, the exponentially worse the fallout. Like the scandalous nursing home handling by Andrew Cuomo that has been covered up by the left; or Gavin Newsome in California having surfers on beaches arrested while he ate with lobbyists sans-mask at the French lunch; or Canadian authorities ripping people from their homes over New Years for having gatherings; or Australian authorities arresting people for walking their dogs outside without a mask; and teachers unions across America masking up toddlers on Zoom calls who are now socially stunted for years to come.
As Ronaldus Magnus once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
That was true in 1986 when he said it. It is still true in small towns in New Hampshire today. And it is true in every large city in America today.
Nick McNulty
Windham
