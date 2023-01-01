To the editor:
I am writing in response to the letter writer who excoriated President Biden for not bringing Paul Whelan home, whereas Brittney Griner was freed (“President Biden deserted a Marine”, Dec. 15).
It was because of the fact that the prisoner Putin wanted freed in exchange for Whelan was in a German prison, and Germany refused to free him, whereas the Russian prisoner, otherwise known as “The Merchant of Death,” was easily exchanged for Griner.
These are the facts. Do not blame Biden. He did his best to free Paul Whelan, and has not given up on it.
Elizabeth Larson
Ipswich
