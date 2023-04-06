To the editor,
In the future the government will tell you what you can and cannot do, and this will be called freedom.
In the future the government will also tell you what you can and cannot say, and this will be freedom of speech.
You will be able to protest, but only if it furthers the goals of the state. Anything else and you will be called a terrorist and held with or without charges. And you will be able to vote for the candidate you like, as long as it is a candidate that the media ( which is now the same as the government) tells you to vote for.
If you deviate from any of these goals you will be called a word that ends in with the suffix -ism, or -ist or -phobia, and these people will call you this as they claim to celebrate diversity and tolerance.
There is so much more I could say about the future, but by now you might have guessed the future is now. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Jay McClenaghan
Haverhill
