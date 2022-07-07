To the editor:
One of the best kept secrets (or are people just too apathetic to care?) is the impact of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes on America’s national debt. As the government’s debt is rewritten (this happens when government obligations mature), the interest rate paid by the government (you and I) will go up from the historic lows that have made politicians see their profligate deficit spending look like free money.
Soon our annual interest payments on the National Debt will be greater than our military and Medicare budgets. Projections are annual interest payments of $866 billion per year.
That amount is actually greater than the entire federal budget during the middle of the Reagan years.
Of course, this assumes that the government will stop its deficit spending, which is something that is less likely to happen than me playing center field for the Red Sox.
It is simply amazing that the people who hate Trump and are enthralled with the Jan. 6 dog-and-pony show apparently have no concerns about America’s fiscal fragility.
Isn’t this drunken-sailor spending by Congress and the White House a much greater danger to our national security and democracy than those knuckleheads who “stormed” the Capitol?
Wake up America. The swamp is not being drained, but our fiscal solvency and national security are going down the drain. Big government is like a black hole. We are at the Event Horizon. It’s time to stop the madness before we get sucked into oblivion.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
