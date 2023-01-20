To the editor:
Here goes the gang whose foreign policy can’t shoot straight once more.
According to the Guardian in September of 2009, “Barack Obama has abandoned the controversial Pentagon plan to build a missile defence(sic) system in Europe that had long soured relations with Russia ... [Obama] said: ‘To put it simply, our new missile defence architecture in Europe will provide stronger, smarter, swifter defences of American forces and America’s allies ... A [Russian] foreign ministry spokesman, Andrei Nesterenko, described the move as ‘obviously a positive sign for us.’”
Recent history shows this move is not nearly so positive for American taxpayers, nor Ukrainian citizens.
Then, as reported by Reuters in March of 2012, “President Barack Obama was caught on camera on Monday assuring outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he will have ‘more flexibility’ to deal with contentious issues like missile defense after the U.S. presidential election.”
(Remember as you read all of this what a Russian puppet Donald Trump was.)
Finally, this month — to reverse this now demonstrably short-sighted position on European missile defense by Democrats — American taxpayers under President Joe Biden are shipping Patriot missile systems away from our other geopolitical strategic defense points to Ukraine — at a massive cost. This includes training Ukrainian troops in their use on American soil.
We are doing this now — at an inflated price tag — to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russians, who have apparently been running the Obama-Biden foreign policy in Eastern Europe for over a decade.
If the Congressional Budget Office could be asked to tally the price tag for constantly reversing and mopping up after ideologically driven foreign and domestic policy gaffes from Obama World, the cost would likely be in the tens of trillions.
Nick McNulty
Windham
