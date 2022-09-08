To the editor:
I found Theodore Xenakis’ editorial, “Student loan forgiveness misguided at best” (Tribune, 8/31/2022) factually accurate on the surface, but deficient in terms of who gets the loans and grants, while substantiating his criticisms with abstract grievances ranging from “the demise of personal accountability,” to the malfeasance of governmental fiscal irresponsibility.
Nowhere in his essay did he cite that 90% of the loan relief would go to people making under $75,000 a year, that Pell Grants only cover 25% to 33% of college costs, and that since 1980, the total cost of four-year public and private college has nearly tripled. This leaves many low- and middle-income families with no option but to borrow to procure a degree, and students who rely on Pell Grants often borrow more than their peers. Instead, the columnist was primarily focused on the potential pitfalls of the initiative and his content was bereft of the potential benefits.
Beyond being a “windfall for constituents,” student loan forgiveness has the potential to raise the living standard for millions of people and would also help narrow the racial wealth gap and advance racial equity. Cancelling $10,000 worth of student loan debt would zero out the balances for 32%, or 13 million borrowers, of the approximately 40 million borrowers who hold $1.6 trillion federal student loans. Classifying loan forgiveness as another handout from “the nanny state Democrats love” reveals a hardened indifference for the millions burdened with undergraduate and graduate loans exponentially far greater than those in any previous generation.
William Kolbe
Andover
