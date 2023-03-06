To the editor:
I feel like I’ve had to set up a cottage industry to refute Theodore Xenakis’ promulgation of half-truths and distortions in service to his corporate talking points. In his March 1 column, he decries the existence of regulatory agencies and the rules they issue. He completely skips over why we need them.
First, we need all of those rules because most large corporations (and many small ones) have no conscience and don’t care one whit about the welfare of their workers, consumers, the environment, or the communities where they operate. All they care about is maximizing profits and their stock price. Therefore, rules are needed to constrain their worst abuses. But then, they find and exploit loopholes that then need to be plugged with more rules.
Second, the complexity and enormity of managing the above is far too much for any elected officials to keep track of. It requires large numbers of trained and experienced experts to know and understand all of the details and nuances in their areas of responsibility. And, these experts need to come under the Civil Service so that they are not subject to undue political pressure (as occurred under former president Donald Trump), or being fired en masse whenever we get a new president.
Perhaps Mr. Xenakis doesn’t need clean air and water, safe transportation, uncontaminated food and medicine, competent healthcare providers, or worker/consumer protection, but the rest of us do.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
