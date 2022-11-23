To the editor:
Well, well, well. Now that the Democrats have no further use for President Joe Biden, they are using their media outlets to confirm what the New York Post, Fox News, The Guardian, and many other news sources have known for years: the Hunter Biden laptop is genuine and the evidence of Biden corruption up to and including Joe Biden is undeniable.
Of course, the veracity of this story was never in question by any honest Americans, only by Democrats, the FBI and 51 retired members of “The Intelligence Community” who had social media suppress the story to drag Joe over the finish line in 2020.
Most notably, Biden directly quoted the compromised 51 people in the last presidential debate — one of only two debates Biden agreed to, and happening in October, well after most Democratic mail-in ballot harvesting was already complete.
“Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what (Trump’s)accusing me of is a Russian plan. What he’s saying (about Hunter’s laptop) is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani,” Biden said.
He was, of course, referring directly to the letter from the 51 former intelligence officials, in which they told the nation that the Hunter laptop story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
Now, however — with the media blackout lifted in light of shifting Democrat strategic goals — we see that in reality, the 2020 reaction by the American Intelligence Industrial Complex in reflexive defense of their Democrat overlords “has all the classic earmarks of an American disinformation operation.”
Nick McNulty
Windham
